Housebuilding activity contracts sharply for third month running

Mr McCartney also said the State’s Croí Cónaithe scheme will also help increase building activity as it is being implemented to subsidise apartment developments that would otherwise not be profitable to build.
However, he said further government action is required if construction activity is to increase.
“Relaxing mortgage restrictions and raising the shared equity scheme price ceilings, may also underpin builders’ confidence that they will be able to sell properties at prices that make development viable,” Mr McCartney said.