Workplace deaths fall to record low levels

Deaths in the workplace have fallen to their lowest levels since records began.
New figures from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) show that 26 people lost their lives this year, down from 38 in 2021. According to the figures, farming remains the country's most dangerous profession with 12 fatalities recorded followed by construction with seven deaths. Nine people died this year as a result of falling from a height with seven fatalities involving vehicles.
Of the 26 fatalities in 2022, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and 3 were non-workers.
Dublin, Galway and Wexford recorded the highest level of fatalities with three in each county No fatalities were recorded in 2022 in counties Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Sligo and Wicklow.
The transport and storage sector recorded a decline of 83% with one fatality in 2022, compared to six in 2021 Manufacturing recorded no fatalities in 2022, compared to five in 2021.
“We see a large number of fatalities relating to working at height and vehicle handling," Mark Cullen, Interim Chief Executive of the HSA said. "We also know from the data that the age groups 55 and over represents 69% of all fatalities in 2022, with these age groups representing 19% of employees in Ireland. As Ireland’s labour force is ageing, we must all look to our workplace practices, and ensure that health and safety is being prioritised across all workforce age groups.”
In relation to the construction sector which saw a decline in fatalities in 2022, Mr Cullen said: “The construction sector saw a decline of 30% with 7 fatalities in 2022 compared to ten in 2021. We welcome this lower number but are all too aware of this industry being one of the most dangerous."