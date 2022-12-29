Kevin Quinn: For investors, inflation likely to be less of a problem in a year’s time

The past year was one to forget for most investors: Equity markets and, in particular, bond markets endured heavy losses as the combined impact of war in Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates, and the tail end of the Covid crisis took their toll. Indeed, were it not for the strength in the dollar during the year, many investors would have felt a much deeper impact in their pockets.

The year also featured no fewer than three bear market rallies, each of which flattered to deceive. In mid-March, mid-June and mid-October, the stock market bounced in response to improving news about inflation, each time creating an expectation that central banks would ease up on rate increases.

Yet each time was met by a reminder from central banks that the inflation monster had not yet been tamed and markets quickly retreated.

The year ahead

So what can we expect for the year ahead? Will this pattern continue? The market is convinced inflation is coming down and, in the case of the US, that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates.

Despite strong statements to the contrary from central bankers, the market opinion is that inflation in the US will reach about 2.4% by the end of 2023, and will be stuck there for some years.

In Europe, inflation is seen remaining somewhat more elevated, at about 5%, but is also seen falling, and within two years is seen to be back below 3.5%.

As a consequence, expectations are for US interest rates to plateau in mid-summer next year at about 4.9% and then drop to about 4.4% by the end of the year.

Here in Europe, the expectation is for rates to flatten out at about 3.25% and to be held there. In contrast, the Fed and the European Central Bank are persisting with the message that inflation is not solved and that the market should expect more of the same from them.

That the market and central banks are in disagreement will probably cause more volatility for early 2023. Good inflation news will embolden equity markets, while any hint of the opposite will harden the language from central banks. That is a recipe for bear market rallies and relapses.

Recession

What might change this scenario is whether we see a recession, and the extent of any fallout on major economies and the impact it may have on company earnings. There is a very high probability that the major European economies will face recession and it is a high risk for the US also.

In turn, that means an earnings recession. The most recent estimate for the S&P 500 earnings in the fourth quarter is for a drop of 2.8%. If this is realised, it will be the first time we have seen an earnings decline since the third quarter of 2020.

When we look at fixed income markets, 2022 was the worst year in recorded history, with dramatic double digit losses in all bond markets. However, the yields available on bonds have now become a lot more interesting and this adjustment is mostly done.

At the start of the year, a German bond, for example, was negative yielding (for example, yields on five year bonds were at -0.45%). In late December, the yield on a five-year German bond stood at 2.3%, a level not seen in over a decade.

In the US, five-year bond yields stand at about 3.75%, levels not seen in 15 years. That makes the bond market much more viable as a source of income and diversification. It will also translate into more positive returns on cash.

This has changed around so much that professional investors in a recent survey viewed government bonds as the most likely to be the top performing asset class in 2023.

So will 2023 be a better year than its predecessor? The answer is, probably yes.

Inflation falling

Inflation is falling and likely to be less of a problem in a year’s time. We will have a recession, but the likelihood is it will be of the milder variety, particularly in the US.

There is a high probability that despite their current utterances to the contrary, the world’s central banks may shift their focus in the months ahead, if inflation proves the market correct. The drop in earnings is already under way and will likely see a trough during 2023.

The once-in-a-century adjustment in bond yields is largely behind us and the biggest asset class is now offering attractive yields once more.

Put together with the pessimism that prevails, this is a recipe for a significant rebound in riskier assets later into the year. For this to be enduring, we will need inflation to be truly exiting the system as we head into 2024.

Kevin Quinn is chief investment strategist at Bank of Ireland Investment Markets