EU institutions keen to support Irish people pursuing jobs

Encouraging and supporting Irish people to pursue a career in the EU is an integral part of ensuring that Ireland maintains its influence within the EU’s institutions.

It is imperative that Irish citizens continue to serve in the EU institutions. By doing so, Irish people will remain at the heart of Europe and maintain influence over the course that it will take in the years to come.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, has launched a public communications campaign aimed at highlighting career opportunities available to Irish people to work in the EU Institutions.

"The ‘A Career for EU’ strategy launched last May aims to improve awareness of EU careers in Ireland, increase the number of Irish people applying for jobs in the EU institutions, and provide targeted supports to Irish candidates, who are preparing for an EU jobs competition."

Minister Byrne also spoke to students and graduates yesterday at the GradIreland career fair about opportunities available to Irish people to work for the EU and the supports and training that the Government offers to those who apply.

Speaking at GradIreland, Minister Byrne said: "The work of the EU is wide-ranging and as a result, it recruits people with a variety of skill sets and from all backgrounds, including law, science, economics, languages, agriculture and technology. These positions offer meaningful work, which can impact the lives of 450 million EU citizens."

Under the ‘A Career for EU’ strategy, significant practical supports are offered by the Government to those applying for permanent positions. These supports include information sessions about new competitions, practice test material, training webinars, interview coaching, and a number of full scholarships for Masters programmes at the College of Europe."

Europass a key EU jobs resource

It has been two years since the new Europass was launched and it is fast becoming a key resource across the continent.

Records show that there have been more than 45 million visits to the Europass website and close to 4 million Europass e-profiles have been created. Users of Europass are from over 100 countries and mostly under 35 years of age.

The Europass platform continues to improve to meet the needs of its users and the trends of the European job market and learning ecosystem with plans for inclusion of digital credentials and more information resources to come on stream.

It’s a free personal and secure digital tool that helps manage learning and career development. You can design your CV, manage and track job applications, explore and reflect on skills, experience and understand your qualifications in a European context. Europass is available in 30 languages, including Ukrainian.

“Europass is a great tool for everyone looking for work in the EU,” said Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights. “You can find job offers, create a CV and cover letter, and send your application easily. The Commission has also recently translated a number of Europass tools into Ukrainian to support those who have fled the Russian aggression. We hope this will help them to find a job and rebuild their lives in the EU’.

More information about careers in the EU and the supports that the Department of Foreign Affairs provides to Irish candidates for EU jobs can find out more at: www.dfa.ie/eujobs