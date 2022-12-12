Ryanair to add new Liverpool route from Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport will grow its flight services further in the new year, following the announcement of a brand new route to Liverpool with Ryanair.

Coming into effect in March next year, the airline will operate twice weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays, making it the 27th Ryanair route at Shannon Airport for Summer 2023.

It comes following an announcement less than three weeks ago of new Ryanair services to Naples and Porto, launched as part of a bid to build back air services which the Shannon Group has called "a considerable success."

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, Chief Executive of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted to see Ryanair continue to capitalise on the opportunities available from our region and demonstrate their commitment to Shannon.

"Many members of the public were keen to see this service back on the schedule and we are delighted to have worked with Ryanair to make it happen. This new Liverpool service not alone represents opportunities for passengers from Shannon to travel to an extremely popular city but also represents a tourism opportunity for this region."

With three based aircraft now at Shannon, Ryanair will operate 27 routes from the airport in the next summer season, representing a capacity growth of over 35% on the budget airline's services from Shannon.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said that the new route to Liverpool "will allow our customers to plan a city break to the waterside city and equally allow Liverpool customers to explore the beauty of Shannon and surrounding regions."