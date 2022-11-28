Lagarde suggests ramp-up in ECB rates not close to being over

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said she would be surprised if eurozone inflation had peaked, suggesting the recent ramp-up in interest rates could continue.

“I would like to see inflation having peaked in October, but I’m afraid that I would not go as far as that,” she told MEPs in Brussels.

There is too much uncertainty, particularly in one component, that is the pass-through in high energy costs at wholesale level into retail level, to assume that inflation has actually reached its peak. It would surprise me."

While the overall pace of consumer-price increases is likely to have slowed for the first time in 18 months in November, it still stayed above 10%, almost all economists predict. The median of 41 estimates is for an outcome of 10.4% in the reading when it is published on Wednesday.

Investors are looking for any sign that the ECB’s appetite for jumbo interest-rate hikes may be waning after the most aggressive increases in borrowing costs in its history, and as the eurozone braces for a recession.

Some members of the ECB's governing council have already called for a slower pace — particularly as plans to start unwinding the roughly €5 trillion of bonds bought in recent crises come together.

Others, though, see little room to ease off, with inflation running at more than five times the 2% target. Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot has said that Europe should be ready for a “protracted period” in which the ECB returns inflation to the goal.

Recession scares

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank said stock markets are in for a wild ride next year as they don’t yet reflect the risk of a US recession.

The analysts said their model implies a 39% probability of a US growth slowdown in the next 12 months, but risk assets are only pricing in an 11% chance. “This increases the risk of further recession scares next year,” they wrote in a research note.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, expects the S&P 500 Index to slump to 3,250 points — 19% below current levels — in the third quarter as a recession begins, before rebounding in the fourth quarter.

Their calls are a warning after shares rallied sharply in the past two months on bets that a peak in inflation will lead to a softening of hawkish central bank policies.

Bloomberg