Mabs should become 'a one-stop-shop for those in debt' as cost-of-living crisis bites    

Household budgeting service Mabs will need to be strengthened and given the resources to advocate on behalf of consumers, as struggling households face the cost-of-living crisis, the Free Legal Advice Centres, or Flac, has proposed.

Flac, in its fourth 'From Pillar to Post' review of the way the State and its regulators deal with indebted households, has also called on the Central Bank to combine its consumer codes to better protect all types of households under its current mortgage protection mandate.