Retrofitting tax incentive for small-scale landlords welcomed

Business group Chambers Ireland has welcomed a move by the Government for a tax incentive for small-scale landlords to refurbish properties, designed to help to lower heating bills this winter without tenants needing to move out.

"The cost of housing and, increasingly, the cost of energy is leading to rising pay claims across the economy. There is a mismatch of incentives in the rental sector but this policy should make a significant difference to many households," said Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot.