Mild September sees gas demand in Ireland drop by 11%

Natural gas usage in Ireland fell by 11% in September compared to the previous month but was still up 6% on the same month last year when some Covid-related restrictions were still in place.

Data from Gas Networks Ireland shows gas generated 55% of Ireland’s electricity in September, down 14% on August. Wind generated 25% of Ireland’s electricity in September, down 32% on August while coal generated 10% more of Ireland’s electricity in September than it did in August.

While there was a fall in the amount used for electricity generation gas consumption in homes and schools rose significantly. The residential sector saw an 80% month-on-month increase when compared to August. Gas demand from the education sector was up 63% on the previous month as students returned to schools and colleges.

"April through to September tend to be the months of highest gas demand for electricity generation, as wind levels typically fall off," Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins, said.

"However, this pattern can fluctuate as gas generated 55% of Ireland’s electricity in September and 64% in August. Being able to harness weather-dependant renewable wind energy when it is available, and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when there is little or no wind, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland."

Gas Networks Ireland also published data for the third quarter showing gas demand over the three months increased by 10% when compared to the same period last year, and fell slightly (-2%) when compared to the second quarter.

Gas generated 60% of Ireland’s electricity in Q3, up 11% on the preceding three-month period, peaking at 92% and never dropping below 16%. At times during the quarter, gas powered up to 92% of the country’s electricity generation, never dropping below 16%. Wind energy’s contribution ranged from 74% to less than 1%, while coal contributed 11% - peaking at 21%, with a low of less than 1%.