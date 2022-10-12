United Airlines to commence direct Shannon to Chicago service

US airline United is to commence a non-stop route between Shannon and Chicago next summer.

The new service will commence on May 26, departing Shannon daily at 9.30 am on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft for Chicago O’Hare International Airport and will operate seven days a week.

United previously operated a Shannon to Chicago service from 2013 to 2017. At that time, the airline operated five-times weekly

The new route has the capacity to generate an additional 30,000 passengers through Shannon Airport next year. The Chicago service will be an addition to the daily service to Newark/New Jersey that United operate at Shannon and which is set to return on April 8.

"As the only US airline to offer direct flights from Shannon, we are excited to announce this further expansion of our route network from Ireland to the US," Martina Coogan, United Country Sales Manager Ireland said.

“We expect another busy summer for international travel in 2023 and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers in the west of Ireland even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our US hubs to other destinations across the Americas."

"United Airlines are a valued airline partner at Shannon. They began operating from our airport in 1998, and since then have carried over 2.2 million passengers," Mary Considine, CEO, of the Shannon Airport Group said.

“With our US preclearance facilities, passengers flying from Shannon can arrive in the U.S. as domestic passengers, saving them considerable time. This, combined with our new security screening system will cut the journey time for passengers and delivers on our promise to make it easy for them."