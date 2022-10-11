Company workers 'likely' to switch jobs due to rising pay pressures 

The majority of Irish company workers said they are likely to switch to a new employer in the next year as pay pressure rises, a new survey found.

Employers in the tech industry are particularly under strain from employees in terms of pay as 44% of workers surveyed plan to ask for a raise, according to the PwC 2022 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears report.

“In a tight labour market, it is even more important that organisations take a human-led, tech-powered approach. That means investing in both digital transformation and in skills,” said Ger McDonough, partner with PwC Ireland.

Nearly 60% of the respondents that took part in the survey said that they are just about able to pay all of their bills every month with very little left over.

The survey was conducted earlier this year and includes 52,195 participants who work in the labour market, including 521 employees in Ireland. The respondents work in various industries across 44 countries, including Ireland.

The survey also found that Irish companies are doing less than their global counterparts to address shortages in skills. Around 37% of employees in Ireland said their employer is investing in upskilling while 40% in other countries say their employer is investing in skills. Meanwhile, 28% of employees in Ireland said that their employers are increasing wages, compared to 33% of its global counterparts.

“Employees are not just looking for decent pay, they want more control over how they work and they want to derive greater meaning from what they do,” said Mr McDonough.

Flexible working options and choosing a more fulfilling job were also reasons why survey participants said they are likely to switch to a new job this year, in addition to higher pay, the survey showed.