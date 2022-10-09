Ciarán Nugent: 330,000 graduates over-qualified for current jobs

It’s well known that the share of adults with higher education in Ireland has gone from a relatively low level to one of the highest in the world.

There was a particularly large jump after 2008 in the share of working age adults and the share of workers with tertiary qualifications.

Some of the growth can be explained by the collapse of the construction industry and forced emigration during the financial crisis, impacting some groups more than others.

However, since the economic turnaround in 2012, the breakdown of Irish employment by broad occupational group has changed little.

At 44%, the share of jobs that require a third level qualification, which includes professionals, managers, and technicians, is little changed, despite a decade of employment growth.

Approximately three in 10 third-level graduates employed in Ireland are working in occupations where their qualifications are higher than the requirements for the job.

That's around 333,000 workers, or 15% of all Irish employment.

Female third-level graduates are also more likely to be overqualified in relative terms, accounting for 185,000 workers, and graduates from central and eastern EU states are much more likely to be overqualified.

The majority of overqualified workers study in four fields of education: Business, administration and law; arts and humanities; engineering, construction and manufacturing; and health and welfare.

Almost three quarters of the net increase in jobs between 2008 and 2019 were filled by tertiary graduates under-utilising their qualifications. At the same time, the employment rate of early school leavers has declined.

Skills and job specifications

Obviously, the value of education is not fully captured by simple measures relating to matching skills and job specifications in the labour market.

However, there are clear considerations in how and where the State targets its investment in education to maximise employment, productivity, and living conditions of society.

Living standards are underpinned by skilled workers producing goods and services in high value sectors. However, the evidence suggests that people and the State could better invest their resources in skills to secure better earnings and boost the resilience of the Irish economy.

Economic orthodoxy on the role of the State has changed following the successful interventions during the pandemic by the State to protect workers and the wider economy.

It could also fill gaps and create employment in areas of strategic importance through capital projects where the market is too slow to react.

For example, some of the many graduates in business, administration, law, engineering, construction, and manufacturing with un-utilised or under-utilised skills could be activated to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy and the retrofitting schemes.

Where skill shortages are a problem as is the case in construction, secure and decent work in a State home building agency could create more demand for skills and attract more school leavers back to the sector, and away from third level.

The State could provide a floor in wages and working conditions across the sector.

Such targeted interventions could maximise returns to Irish education through better matching, higher levels of job satisfaction, and higher productivity. The aim would be to improve the collective welfare and material living standards.

Ciarán Nugent is an economist at Neri, the Nevin Economic Research Institute