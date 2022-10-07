Cost of Irish borrowing rises on bets for more global interest rate hikes

US futures markets now indicate that there will be another US rate hike of three quarters of a point in November
Cost of Irish borrowing rises on bets for more global interest rate hikes

The yield or interest rate on the Irish 10-year bond rose to 2.75%.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 17:01
Eamon Quinn

The costs of borrowing for Ireland and other governments in the eurozone rose on Friday afternoon on expectations that global central banks will push interest rates higher.

The yield or interest rate on the Irish 10-year bond rose to 2.75%, the cost for French government to borrow money for 10 years rose to 2.8%, the cost for Italy increased to 4.8%, and the German bond rose to almost 2.2%. 

Italian yields - and their levels compared to those on German bonds - are closely watched as an indicator of the pressures facing Europe's weaker economies. Meanwhile, the yield on the British 10-year gilt or bond rose to over 4.2%.

The rises come after the latest report showing a still hot US jobs market threw cold water on expectations the US Federal Reserve would soon moderate its pace of interest rate hikes to prevent a more significant economic slowdown. 

US futures markets now indicate that there will be another US rate hike of three quarters of a point in November, with US rates seen peaking at over 4.6% next year. The jobs report sent US shares lower, with a sell-off in technology shares weighing heavily on the market. 

There was "nothing in the US jobs report to dissuade the Fed from continuing with its aggressive path of monetary tightening," said Stuart Cole, head macro-economist at Equiti Capital. 

Read More

Signs of slowdown in house prices across eurozone as interest rates rise                

Irish Examiner, Bloomberg, Reuters

More in this section

Poll queries dead duck landlines CSO: Services record a rise in value and a slight increase in volume 
London City Stock Bank of England reassures over exit of bond-buying programme                  
Woman drinking a cup of coffee while looking out of the window Price of a cup of coffee across Europe jumps 17% to become 'almost a luxury'
Interest ratesborrowingOrganisation: Federal Reserve
<p>Following interest rate rises by the ECB Ireland's lenders are expected to announce a series of mortgage rate increases.</p>

Brokers want eight-week period for house hunters to draw down mortgages

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s