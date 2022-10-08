Ireland moves up one place in global pension rankings

Ireland’s pension system is ranked in 13th place out of 43 countries in the 2021 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, having moved up one position from the previous year.

Ireland is ahead of larger European countries such as Germany (14th), Belgium (17th) and France (21st), but behind Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark which were ranked in the top 3 places respectively.

Ireland’s retirement system received a B-grade, with the Irish index value increasing from 65.0 in 2020 to 68.3 in 2021, primarily due to increases in net replacement rates (the percentage of pre-retirement earnings covered by the State pension), higher household savings, and implementation of the EU’s IORP II Directive to improve occupational pension scheme governance and risk management.

The Mercer Global Pension Index is a comprehensive study of global pension systems, accounting for two-thirds of the world’s population. It benchmarks retirement income systems around the world highlighting some shortcomings in each system and suggests possible areas of reform that would provide more adequate and sustainable retirement benefits.

The top three systems, all receiving an A-grade, were sustainable and well-governed systems, providing strong benefits to individuals. Ireland’s relatively strong overall ranking masks a poor performance in terms of sustainability: in this subcategory Ireland’s pension system is ranked in just 25th place compared to 7th for pension adequacy and 11th for integrity.

This points to future challenges as the population ages, given that the ratio of workers to pensioners in Ireland is set to fall from 4.5:1 today to just 2.3:1 by 2051. There are three key policy areas impacting Ireland’s sustainability score: firstly, the State retirement pension, already generous in an international context, was increased by €5 in last week’s Budget.

Secondly, the State retirement age has now been fixed at 66 for the foreseeable future, with the legislation which would have increased it to 68 by 2028 being repealed earlier this year.

Thirdly, the introduction of an automatic enrolment system in Ireland, which would further improve private pension saving, also continues to be delayed with no indication as to when it might arrive.

This year the Index also carried out a detailed review of the gender pension gap which showed all pension systems have a marked disparity between pension provision for men and women.

Ireland ranked 20th out of 34 OECD countries, with a gender pension gap of 27.9%, slightly above the OECD 34 average gap of 25.6%. The gap is defined as the difference between the average male and female pension, expressed as a percentage of the average male pension – a higher percentage indicates greater disparity between the genders.

Commenting on Ireland’s 2021 ranking, John Mercer, CEO of Mercer Ireland, said: “It is positive to see that Ireland’s retirement income system continues to compare relatively well in a global context. While Ireland’s ratings for adequacy and integrity are strong and improving, question marks still remain in relation to the long-term overall cost and sustainability of our system.”

He added that the arrival of the IORP II legislation in Ireland this year should give rise to a more robust regulatory environment in which private sector pension savers can look forward to improvements to and better services from their pension plans and, hopefully, enhanced outcomes as a result.

Addressing the policy issues that are shaping the pension landscape in Ireland, Mr Mercer said: “Government policy needs to focus on ensuring the sustainability of our system and some of the key ways to do this are to continue to increase supplementary pension coverage, improve overall benefit security, and incentivise saving.

“While it was encouraging to see the recent report by the Pensions Commission make specific recommendations as to how the State pension could be strengthened, we would urge the government to expedite action in this area in conjunction with wider reform of the pensions system.

“The government also needs to urgently address the relative inadequacy of retirement incomes for women as compared to men. There has rightly been more attention on Ireland’s gender income gap in recent months, with gender pay gap reporting now mandatory for employers, but the MCGPI report shows that the continued inequality between male and female average retirement incomes in Ireland needs to also be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Ireland’s retirement income system comprises a flat-rate basic social security scheme and a means-tested benefit for those without sufficient social insurance contributions. Voluntary occupational pension schemes and personal pension schemes provide supplementary income in retirement but, according to the Irish Central Statistics Office, these currently only cover about 65% of the working population.