Irish tourism and small exporters face into sterling storm

Irish experts fear that the fright taken by financial markets reflects fears that the British economy is heading toward a prolonged recession
Irish tourism and small exporters face into sterling storm

Professor Kieran McQuinn at the ESRI said the new British economic policy "doesn't appear to be coherent".

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 17:11
Eamon Quinn

Irish firms exporting into Britain and tourism visitor numbers are the most vulnerable to a full-blown sterling crisis.

The British currency plunged for a second day as financial markets questioned the economic credibility of the new British government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss which last week cut personal taxes and reversed planned tax rises at a time of roaring inflation. 

Irish experts fear that the fright taken by financial markets reflects fears that the British economy is heading toward a prolonged recession.        

A weaker sterling against the euro can erode the slim profit margins of Irish small exporters selling into Britain. Sterling fell at one stage on Monday to 90 pence against the euro before strengthening slightly to 89.4 pence. The yield on the British 10-year gilt or bond jumped to 4.2%.           

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of business group Isme, said the fall in sterling was a blow to small exporters because the British market remains hugely important for Ireland. However, SMEs which import products or components from Britain could benefit from the stronger euro.               

Overall, there was "a sense of foreboding" that British economic policies could further dampen the economic prospects of a major economy at a time of crisis, Mr McDonnell said. 

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, said any sustained fall in sterling could discourage British visitors from visiting Ireland. "It is a factor that is not going the way of Irish tourism businesses at the moment," he said.

Professor Kieran McQuinn at the Economic and Social Research Institute said the new British economic policy "doesn't appear to be coherent" because it will drive interest rates higher which in turn will hinder the UK government's policy to drive growth. 

The UK is going to experience higher inflation because the "folly" of cutting tax rates will likely make inflation pressures worse, Mr McQuinn said.

"So, we are not completely immune from the adverse shock they are likely to experience in the UK," Mr McQuinn said, adding that Ireland was in a better position in terms of its economic ties with Britain than 10 or 15 years ago, but that the UK economy was "certainly in for a rough ride".  

Economist Austin Hughes said it matters that Britain appears to be making a mess of its economic plans "and that seems to be the judgment of the financial markets". 

There is less immediate fallout for Ireland because of the lower economic links but it posed a problem for many small indigenous Irish companies trading with Britain, Mr Hughes said.    He said there were significant concerns that suggest a process that will not correct any time soon and could get worse. 

The concerns for Irish businesses and financial markets are that "a more problematic UK economy" points to the challenges building across Europe, Mr Hughes said.

He said that such "cold winds" supports the case for a significant budget package to help businesses and households to pay soaring energy bills. 

Read More

Sterling looks likely to reach parity with the dollar

More in this section

British pound sterling coins Sterling looks likely to reach parity with the dollar
CC BAD WEATHER More than half of low-income homes are 'just managing' to make ends meet 
Scania AB Truck Assembly Ahead Of $2 Billion Traton SE IPO European industry buckles under weight of soaring energy prices
currencySterlingEurodollarTourismPlace: UKOrganisation: ISMEOrganisation: Irish Tourism Industry ConfederationOrganisation: Economic and Social Research Institute
<p>The OECD warned further disruptions to energy supplies would hit growth and boost inflation, especially in Europe where they could knock activity back another 1.25 percentage points and boost inflation by 1.5 percentage points.</p>

OECD sees eurozone growth slowing sharply next year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s