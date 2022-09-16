Europe car sales return to growth after year of declines

Europe’s new-car market returned to growth in August for the first gain in 13 months, though the respite may be short-lived as record inflation and an unprecedented energy crisis threaten to put off buyers.

Registrations rose 3.4% to 748,961 vehicles last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday. Germany’s Mercedes-Benz AG was among the best performers with a 16% jump from a year ago.