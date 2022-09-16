Johnson & Johnson to invest €100m in Limerick site, creating 80 jobs

Johnson & Johnson Vision Company will invest €100m in the expansion of its existing facility in Plassey, Limerick, creating 80 new jobs.

The American multinational said the investment will allow the firm to expand the facility's manufacturing capability through in introduction of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines.

The site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing sites in the world.

The extension to the site has already begun, with production likely to begin in 2024.

Recruitment for the new roles is currently underway, with positions including process and production technicians, manufacturing engineers and lab technicians.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin highlighted the crucial role that the MedTech sector plays in the Irish economy.

John Lynch, plant leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland, said the expansion of the site: "Is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting edge medical technologies that transform lives.”

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, also welcomed the investment.

Johnson & Johnson has operated at its site in Limerick for over 25 years. The facility is powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources, including wind generation from an onsite turbine.

The American multinational was founded in 1886 and has since gone on to become one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. The firm currently employs some 134,000 people across more than 60 countries.