Johnson & Johnson to invest €100m in Limerick site, creating 80 jobs

The American multinational said the investment will allow the firm to expand the facility's manufacturing capability through in introduction of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines
Johnson & Johnson to invest €100m in Limerick site, creating 80 jobs

The Johnson and Johnson facility at Plassey, Limerick.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 07:32
Emma Taggart

Johnson & Johnson Vision Company will invest €100m in the expansion of its existing facility in Plassey, Limerick, creating 80 new jobs.

The American multinational said the investment will allow the firm to expand the facility's manufacturing capability through in introduction of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines.

The site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing sites in the world.

The extension to the site has already begun, with production likely to begin in 2024.

Recruitment for the new roles is currently underway, with positions including process and production technicians, manufacturing engineers and lab technicians.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin highlighted the crucial role that the MedTech sector plays in the Irish economy.

John Lynch, plant leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland, said the expansion of the site: "Is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting edge medical technologies that transform lives.” 

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, also welcomed the investment.

Johnson & Johnson has operated at its site in Limerick for over 25 years. The facility is powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources, including wind generation from an onsite turbine.

The American multinational was founded in 1886 and has since gone on to become one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. The firm currently employs some 134,000 people across more than 60 countries.

Read More

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary to strike deal to remain at airline to the end of 2028

More in this section

EU referendum Ryanair apologises for blocking media from attending AGM
Tourism Ireland launches €1m campaign pushing Shannon airport to US tourists Tourism Ireland launches €1m campaign pushing Shannon airport to US tourists
Shoppers In NYC As US Consumer Spending Holds Up H&M sales fail to hit forecast as retailer struggles to compete with Zara
<p>New roles: (top row) Denis Crotty, Sinead Beasley, Shane MacSweeney; (bottom row) Marguerite Brosnan, Darren McCabe, Liam Finnegan. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 2.595 s