New trade figures point to healthy Irish economy at onset of inflation crunch

The Irish economy was showing signs of good health this summer, with an increase in both exports and imports despite the onset of the inflation crunch for households and businesses, new official figures suggest.

The Central Statistics Office figures show that goods total exports to the world were up 28% to €120bn in first seven months of year from the same period last year, and total imports were also up, by 35%, to €77.2bn, which in part reflects surging global oil prices.

Exports and imports to Britain were both up, suggesting that firms were coming to terms with the Brexit regulations.

And trade in the developing all-Ireland economy has continued to prosper, with exports and imports rising sharply between the Republic and the North, reflecting the benefits of both parts of Ireland remaining in the EU single market, despite the political row between London and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Exports to the North from the Republic in the first seven months climbed 36% to €2.8bn, while imports rose sharply by 24%, to also reach €2.8bn.

Trade across the Irish Sea with Britain appears to be on the mend.

The start of Brexit last year had disrupted normal levels of trade between Britain and Ireland, with imports from Britain having fallen, while exports continued to blossom.

Imports soar

The new figures show that imports from Britain in the first seven months soared 70% to €13.3bn, while exports from the Republic to Britain climbed 23% to €10bn.

Irish exporters had rerouted their goods to go directly to the continent by sea, rather than accessing Channel ports through the so-called land bridge on British roads.

Hauliers had earlier this year hailed the recovery in the import figures from Britain this year as suggesting some sort of normalisation of trade.

London has yet to implement the full suite of checks under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on imports of goods coming into Britain from the EU.

The EU accounted for 42% all goods exported from the Republic in July, followed by the US with a share of 25%.

The EU was also the largest importer in the month, accounting for a share of 30% of all the Republic's imports. The UK, China, and the US accounted for shares of 22%, 15%, and 11%, respectively, of all imports in the month.