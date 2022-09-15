'Absolutely necessary' to raise interest rates to tame inflation - Makhlouf

It is expected the October rise will be at least 50 basis points but could also be a repeat of the September increase
'Absolutely necessary' to raise interest rates to tame inflation - Makhlouf

Gabriel Makhlouf: 'history has taught us that these issues will only be exacerbated if we delay action.'

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:22
Alan Healy

The Governor of the Central Bank has said it is "absolutely necessary" for the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates.

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, Gabriel Makhlouf said a pivot to further tighten monetary policy has been necessary, as "history has taught us that these issues will only be exacerbated if we delay action".

"Raising interest rates is absolutely necessary as persistent inflation is damaging to macroeconomic stability and the community’s longer-term living standards," he said.

The governor's comments come in the wake of two rate hikes by the ECB in the face of persistent and elevated inflation. A third rate hike is expected next month following last week's historic 75 basis point increase. ECB members have been more hawkish in their statements recently underlining the importance of reducing inflation.

"By ensuring that inflation returns to the target of 2% over the medium term, the recent monetary policy actions by the ECB can contribute to alleviating the drag on households’ real income and create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth and improved living standards."

The ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane has said the large rate hike last week was "appropriate" but hinted that future increases would be smaller.

“We expect that this transition will require us to continue to raise interest rates over the next several meetings,” Lane said. “The appropriate size of an individual increment will be larger, the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target.”

It is expected the October rise will be at least 50 basis points but could also be a repeat of the September increase to match the US Federal Reserve's recent aggression.

Read More

Irish mortgage rates fall ahead of ECB hikes

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The AIB group, which includes EBS, is expected to be hit with a record fine from the Central Bank for it's part in th AIB has not ruled out passing cost of interest rate hike to customers
Miniature colorful house with stack coins Irish mortgage rates fall ahead of ECB hikes
Fuel costs Wholesale gas prices jump 12% even as EU unveils 'extraordinary' plan to cut electricity consumption
#InflationPerson: Gabriel MakhloufOrganisation: Central BankOrganisation: European Central Bank
<p>The unadjusted imports for July were valued at €10.5bn, an increase of more than €2.7bn from July 2021. Picture: Neil Michael</p>

Exports reach nearly €15bn in July as trade remains strong 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.291 s