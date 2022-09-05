Inflationary pressures may be starting to moderate

Inflationary pressures may be starting to moderate

Rates of inflation in both input and output prices hit six-month lows. Picture: Nick Bradshaw

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 00:06
Alan Healy

The services part of the Irish economy continued to grow in August but at its lowest level in 17 months as rates of inflation hit a six-month low.

The AIB survey of purchasing managers working in the services industry showed the level of new business continued to increase but the rate of growth slowed for the fourth time in five months. The slower demand was partly linked to inflation and weakerUK markets.

Within the survey, the financial services sector recorded the strongest growth but still recorded the weakest expansion for 15 months. Technology, media & telecoms was the second-strongest performer and the only sector to see a faster increase than in July. 

Growth slowed in transport, tourism & leisure, but remained higher than the sector's long-run trend expansion. Business services lagged the other sectors with the slowest increase in activity in the current 18-month upturn.

More positively, the survey found rates of inflation in both input and output prices hit six-month lows, and employment continued to expand at a solid pace

"Growth in new business at Irish services firms remained strong, although it slowed for the sixth month running," AIB's Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said.

"Overall business confidence in services, though still quite positive, weakened somewhat from July reflecting concerns about rising inflation and a potential recession.

"The higher costs are being passed on to customers, but similar to input prices, the rate of increase in prices charged also fell to a six-month low. So there are some signs that inflationary pressures may be starting to moderate somewhat," he said.

The manufacturing index, published last week, saw a sharp contraction in output by factories and producers in August with the index recording its steepest drop in production since February 2021.

Overall, the Irish private sector economy, defined as the combined manufacturing and services sectors, registered relatively weak growth in August. Inflationary pressures were the weakest in seven months, but still sharp overall.

Read More

Irish factories record steep drop in production as inflation hits record levels 

More in this section

Main street in irish town Viable businesses may close if costs are not addressed, says the SFA
Ireland's economy grew by 1.8% in second quarter Ireland's economy grew by 1.8% in second quarter
Live Register figures creep upwards Live Register figures creep upwards
EconomyServicestechnology#mediatelecoms#transportTourismPlace: IrelandOrganisation: AIB
<p>Ryanair looks to be best placed to hold out against the competition with 80% of its fuel consumption for 2022 hedged at $63 a barrel.</p>

John Whelan: We are at the end of the low-cost airline ticket era

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices