Low levels of switching repelling banks from market, says competition watchdog

Low levels of retail bank switching activity is creating a barrier for new players to enter the market in the Republic, leading to an uncompetitive environment, said the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that these low levels are due to Ireland’s laborious switching process and consumers becoming too familiar with existing banks, creating a deterrent for new ones to enter.

“Businesses do not like switching, because usually they are not switching one thing. It’s a whole variety of things,” said Brian McHugh, CCPC commission member. Banking customers are missing out on “tens of thousands” as a result, he said.

SMEs are one of the main groups impacted by a lack of choice when it comes to banking services. Bank of Ireland and AIB are the only full service banks in the State that serve the needs of businesses with turnover between €2m to €250m.

Non-bank lenders are active in the market for Irish SME credit through offering some limited services, however bank financing is still an important source of funding for SMEs, said the CCPC.

“With two players in the market, you don’t need to be a competition expert to know that that’s a problem,” said Mr McHugh.

Switching levels in retail banking dropped as low as 2% in some areas over the past five years as customers struggle to find alternative providers for services including savings accounts, according to a banking conference that took place earlier this year.

There has been a spike in switching activity due to Ulster Bank and KBC’s departures from the retail banking market, but overall levels are low.

The CCPC recommended in its Retail Banking Review Submission to Department of Finance that an evaluation of the Central Bank’s Switching Code should be carried out to help ramp up activity.

The operation of the banking regulator’s Payment Account Switching Code has been significantly tested due to a rise in switchers since KBC and Ulster Bank announced their exits from the market in the Republic.

However, there are indications that the Code is under-utilised by the banks with low consumer awareness of its existence, and many find it to be awkward when it is used, according to the CCPC.

The CCPC said many current account providers expressed a preference for consumers to take a DIY approach rather than encouraging consumers to avail of the switching service underpinned by the Code.

The CCPC have also recommended that this Code be extended to credit unions, non-bank lenders and fin-techs which are increasingly entering the market in the absence of a full service retail bank.

Another barrier for new entrants into the Irish retail banking market is the prevailing level of mortgage arrears, coupled with long and uncertain repossession policies, according to the CCPC.

Non-performing loans reduce bank profits because they require higher provisions of capital, lead to lower interest income, generate expenses in their management and lead to an increase in funding costs.

The competition watchdog added that there are no indications that a full service large retail bank is likely to enter the Irish market in the near future.