Ireland experienced a five-fold increase in overseas arrivals during July as tourists arrived for the first holiday season since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed that more than 1,965,400 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes.

This is significantly higher than the 380,700 arrivals recorded in July 2021.

Over the course of July, some 1,783,600 passengers arrived by air, while 181,800 travelled to Ireland by sea.

Britain was the country that recorded the highest level of arrivals at 661,200.

Recovery

The significant increase in arrivals points to a recovery in the travel and tourism industry.

However, arrivals have not yet surpassed pre-pandemic levels with the number of arrivals recorded in July remaining 12% lower than in July 2019, when Ireland recorded 2,225,900 arrivals.

Gregg Patrick, statistician, said: "The recovery is seen in both modes of travel (air and sea), although the recovery in air travel is most pronounced. The recovery is also spread across all major routes, with transatlantic traffic up most in relative terms with eight transatlantic passengers arriving in July 2022 for every one in July 2021."

Among the travel routes to continental Europe, Spain was the busiest, with 277,200 passengers arriving into Ireland on these routes. This marked a more than six-fold increase compared to July 2021.