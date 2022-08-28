Eoghan O'Mara Walsh: Vat needs to be kept at 9% if hospitality is to thrive

There is an understandable focus on the country’s cost-of-living crisis as inflation climbs, interest rates bite, and energy bills soar.

However, for companies up and down the length and breadth of the country, there is a very real cost-of-business crisis too.

The upcoming budget from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath will need to address both.

Ireland’s tourism industry has bounced back since travel restrictions were lifted earlier this year. July, although still down 11% on the same month pre-pandemic, was the first month in three years that more than 1m international visitors came to our shores.

However, all evidence points to the global macro-economic situation deteriorating. Ireland’s strong economic performance won’t be able to shield us from global winds entirely. Export businesses in particular are likely to find less receptive source markets, while Irish tourism, which depends on 75% of its revenue from international visitation, is facing a much more challenging period ahead.

Industry leaders are worried as demand is expected to soften considerably towards the end of this year and into 2023. The post-Covid pent-up demand, deferred bookings and accumulated savings that have helped business this summer simply won’t be there next year, and with the global economy weakening, there is a real fear that the recovery of the sector will stall.

Budget of increasing importance to tourism

This year’s budget is of increasing importance to Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry. The chief concern is that the tourism Vat rate of 9% won’t be kept in place until full recovery is secured.

Currently the Vat rate is due to increase to 13.5% in February 2023, a move that industry leaders see as inflationary, damaging to competitiveness, and likely to depress the recovery of Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer.

Investment in tourism also needs to be maintained in the budget to stimulate demand next year but the main focus for business is on the prevailing Vat rate, which has been knocked around like an annual political football for years.

Industry chiefs believe 9% is the right rate for the tourism and hospitality sector as it matches the tourism Vat rate across the EU. To hike it as planned will simply make us less competitive when business costs are already way out of line with our European peers.

Eurostat figures prove that Ireland is an expensive place in which to run a business ,with labour 32% and electricity 60% above the EU average, and Ireland having the second highest excise tax and borrowing costs across the EU.

Aside from the competitiveness argument, it would seem wholly counter-productive for the Government, at a time of hyper-inflation, to wilfully increase the Vat rate on accommodation and food services. This is only adding fuel to an inflationary fire.

Around 20,000 tourism and hospitality businesses, which are already wrestling soaring costs, will be affected.

Strong play to retain 9% Vat rate

It's no surprise that the tourism and hospitality industry is making a strong play for the retention of the 9% Vat rate. But other big industry beasts have also come around to this view.

Business representative group Ibec called for the 9% rate to be made permanent, while professional services giant PwC also supported its retention in its pre-budget submission, saying that “any increase in Ireland’s hospitality Vat rate in the short to medium term would make us an outlier in Europe at a time of escalating business costs".

There has been much debate about the rising prices of hotel rooms, particularly in Dublin, and a linked suggestion by some commentators that the 9% Vat rate should be increased. Increasing a sales tax will do the very opposite to moderating price.

What Dublin needs is an increase in hotel supply and this is on track with a number of new hotels under development and due to open. It is also expected that the high proportion of hotel bed stock currently contracted by the Government for Ukrainian refugees will ease, leading to more supply.

Rising prices are predominately a feature of rising costs. The vast majority of tourism and hospitality businesses in the country continues to offer good value — excessive pricing by a small minority of tourism providers is certainly not reflective of the broader industry.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh is chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation