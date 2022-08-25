Only one in 10 believe the economy will improve over the next year

Over half of Irish consumers are in a worse off place financially this year, according to new research carried out by Permanent TSB and Kantar
Only one in 10 believe the economy will improve over the next year

House prices were of particular concern for many who completed the survey, with 47% of respondents saying they are unable to afford to live in their preferred community.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:36
Martha Brennan

Two out of three Irish consumers believe the economy will continue to deteriorate over the next year, while over 60% feel that their financial situation is in a worse place than it was last year, according to new research by Permanent TSB.

The bank released the results of its latest Reflecting Ireland survey today, revealing a gloomy sentiment as the cost of living continues to squeeze pockets.

House prices were of particular concern for many, with nearly half (47%) of respondents saying they are unable to afford to live in their preferred community and 35% unable to afford to live in the area they were raised.

Of that group, 60% of those aged under 25 cannot afford to live in their preferred community.

Concerns over the cost of living have grown since the bank's last Reflecting Ireland survey, held at the start of the year, with consumer sentiment now at levels of negativity not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

In total, 60% of respondents feel they’re worse off than this time last year, up from 30% at the start of the year, and half expect to be even worse off next year - twice as many as in January.

Only one in ten expect the economy to improve over the next year.

“We’re clearly looking at some difficult months ahead for consumers and the increased levels of concern show that people are preparing for a difficult winter," said Leontia Fannin, Permanent TSB Head of Corporate Affairs.

Behavioural Scientist Claire Cogan added: “Our research shows that the continuing rise in the cost of living is weighing heavily on people’s minds and that negative sentiment is on the rise as more people are worrying about their personal financial circumstances."

Read More

Runway to boost Ryanair flights but hauliers fear impact on trade

More in this section

Coffee stock Coffee lovers set for price pain as Vietnam reserves shrink
Germany Scholz Germany approves rules to turn down the lights and heating this winter
France Mideast Palestinians France takes aim at inflation by subsidising utility bills at a cost of €15bn so far
#Cost of living#Inflation
<p>For the first time Wednesday, money markets fully priced in a percentage-point of tightening by the ECB’s October meeting. Picture: Michael Probst.</p>

Traders bet on ECB rate hike as energy costs surge

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices