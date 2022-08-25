Traders bet on ECB rate hike as energy costs surge

Traders are betting the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will have to take bolder action to tame surging prices exacerbated by the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

For the first time Wednesday, money markets fully priced in a percentage-point of tightening by the ECB’s October meeting, according to swaps tied to the decision date. That would take the key rate to 1%, a level last seen more than a decade ago.

They also amped up rate-hike wagers for the Bank of England, betting interest rates will double to 3.5% by year-end, compared with less than 3% just 10 days ago.

Accelerating inflation

Concerns that Russia will continue to retaliate against Western sanctions by putting pressure on European natural gas supplies have pushed up energy prices in Europe.

That’s stoked fears that inflation - already running at the fastest pace in decades - will accelerate unless policymakers raise rates much faster than previously anticipated.

“It is all about energy prices,” said Peter Chatwell, head of global macro strategies trading at Mizuho International Plc, adding that higher import bills are weighing on the euro and sterling, which in turn increases inflation.

“To stop that spiral the central banks need to get ahead of the move by raising rates much more aggressively than they were planning,” he said.

Traders have been left in the dark on the future path of ECB rate hikes since it broke with its tradition of giving forward guidance.

It shocked many investors in raising rates by a half-point last month, saying it would take a “meeting-by-meeting approach” thereafter.

For the BOE, money market pricing implies that the central bank will raise rates by more than 50 basis points at one of the next three decisions. That would be would be the first time since 1989, when policymakers raised rates by a full percentage point.

Still, it’s done little to salvage the pound and the euro. Sterling has weakened as much as 3.6% this month, falling below parity for the second time in as many months, reaching a two-decade low.

Deteriorating outlook

Even as traders priced in more aggressive tightening in the near term, wagers indicate that the BOE will rapidly change tack after rates reach a peak in 2023, cutting rates by almost 100 basis points during the following year, according to forward swaps.

Wagers also indicate that ECB will subsequently slow the pace of rate increases into 2023, with interest rates hitting 2% by September next year.

Officials will also have to take into account a deteriorating economic outlook. Output in the eurozone fell for a second month in August as record energy and food inflation saps demand and more sectors succumb to the darkening picture.

“If the gas is shut off and the growth outlook materially deteriorates then the ECB may have to move more prudently,” according to Rohan Khanna, rates strategist at UBS Group AG, who said their base case is for a 50 basis-point hike next month.

“In our scenario forecasts, we have the ECB staying pat in case of a total shut off of Russian gas,” he added.