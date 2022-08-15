All-Ireland trade continues to thrive despite political row over protocol

All Ireland trade has continued to increase the latest figures suggest.

The new figures show that during the first six months of the year, exports from the North to the Republic climbed to just over €2.4bn, up 38% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, imports also rose sharply to almost €2.4bn, an increase of 21%.

North-south trade has grown despite the ongoing legal dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol which keeps the North in both the EU single market and the UK customs union.

Across the Irish Sea, exports to Britain in the first six months of the year rose to €8.8bn, a 33% increase from the same period last year, while imports from Britain climbed 72% to €11.4bn.

The increasing levels of trade suggest that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol is not disrupting the transport of goods.

Last year, the implementation of Brexit disrupted trade between Ireland and Britain as Irish exports rerouted goods through continental Europe to avoid Britain's land bridge.

“In June 2022, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods were €17.5bn and imports were valued at €12.7bn. Comparing the first six months of 2022 with the same period in 2021, exports of goods increased by just over 30%, and the value of imports increased by more than a third," said Orla McCarthy, senior statistician, international trade in goods division.

Imports of mineral fuels and related products in June increased by 108% to €1bn compared to the same month last year and imports of machinery specialised for particular industries rose by 285% to €592m.

The EU accounted for 35% of Ireland’s goods exports in June, while the US accounted for 29%. Meanwhile, the UK was Ireland's second-largest import partner in June, accounting for 20% of all imports.