Rationing fears push European gas prices up for fourth week    

The energy crisis could get worse with only two months to go before the winter heating period begins
Rationing fears push European gas prices up for fourth week    

Russian shipments via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline edged lower to around 18% of capacity for about an hour on Friday afternoon, briefly driving prices higher.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 16:51

European gas prices have notched up a fourth week of gains and electricity rose to a record as the continent braces for an even deeper supply crunch over the winter that could push major economies into recession.

Benchmark gas futures fell slightly on Friday, but were still about 6% higher this week. Russian shipments via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline edged lower to around 18% of capacity for about an hour on Friday afternoon, briefly driving prices higher. Flows returned to 20% soon after but the market’s reaction reflects the deep set concerns over supply.

Russian gas

The energy crisis crippling Europe could get worse with only about two months to go before the winter heating period officially begins. The region is still heavily dependent on Russian gas to get through the colder months, and any further disruptions to supply may heighten the risk of blackouts and rationing.

“Prices will continue at high levels so long as gas supply from Russia appears to remain tight in the foreseeable future,” said Rystad Energy analyst Lu Ming Pang in a research note.

Still, prices have been kept in check in recent days by Europe’s storage levels recovering to near-normal for the time of year, with increased imports of liquefied natural gas. The purchases, however, are coming at a cost as the liquid fuel becomes more expensive with the continent vying for supplies with Asia. 

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Britain mulls subsidies for big electricity users 

More in this section

Summer weather July 15th 2022 UK’s pandemic recovery halts with contraction in second quarter
Payroll data shows 18% annual increase in employees aged 65 or over Payroll data shows 18% annual increase in employees aged 65 or over
Energy prices Britain mulls subsidies for big electricity users 
#Energy PricesGas pricesRecessionPlace: EuropePlace: Russia
<p>In the midst of an arid summer that has set heat records across Europe the continent's rivers are evaporating and there's little chance these once-reliable lifelines will quickly rebound as the climate crisis worsens.</p>

Rhine water levels fall causing fears of shipping disruption 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices