Rationing fears push European gas prices up for fourth week    

European gas prices have notched up a fourth week of gains and electricity rose to a record as the continent braces for an even deeper supply crunch over the winter that could push major economies into recession.

Benchmark gas futures fell slightly on Friday, but were still about 6% higher this week. Russian shipments via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline edged lower to around 18% of capacity for about an hour on Friday afternoon, briefly driving prices higher. Flows returned to 20% soon after but the market’s reaction reflects the deep set concerns over supply.