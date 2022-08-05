European wholesale gas prices remain elevated amid pipeline equipment dispute 

European wholesale gas prices reversed losses after Russia signalled that more equipment for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline could be caught up in sanctions-related delays.

Three compressor turbines in Russia are in need of repairs, and may be subject to the same sanctions risks as a unit that’s currently stranded in Germany following maintenance, state-producer Gazprom said in a statement.

The key pipeline from Russia to Germany has been operating at about 20% of capacity since last week, after Russia cited maintenance issues with the turbines that help pump gas into the link. Gazprom has cut gas supplies to other European Union nations this year amid heightened tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU has been rushing to stockpile fuel ahead of winter as it seeks to prevent the energy crisis from causing further economic damage. Soaring inflation is threatening to tip some of the EU's largest economies into recession. In addition, the Rhine River is so low that commodity transport on the vital waterway is at risk, compounding the supply crunch.

The continental European gas benchmark, settled little changed at €199.25 per megawatt-hour. Prices remain near their highest levels since early March, in the first weeks of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The UK equivalent climbed 2.4%, with a number of gas facilities in the country undergoing seasonal maintenance.

One of Nord Stream’s turbines is still in Germany, following repairs in Canada, amid a stand-off over its return to Russia. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Gazprom would like to get the unit back, but the company needs documents to show that it isn’t subject to international sanctions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has laid the blame on Moscow for the turbine’s return, saying there are no hurdles on Germany’s side.

“The Russian government decides what the export level is,” said Thierry Bros, a professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies. “The rest is just a show for prime time TV.”

