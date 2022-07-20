Putin signals Europe will get Russian gas again through Nord Stream 1 pipeline tomorrow

The Russian President also warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.
Putin signals Europe will get Russian gas again through Nord Stream 1 pipeline tomorrow

Russian President Vladimir Putin made clear that if a pipeline part that was caught up in sanctions isn’t returned to Russia, then the link will only work at 20% of capacity as soon as next week.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 16:35

Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Europe is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume tomorrow when maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is set to end.

Mr Putin gave the clearest signal yet that Moscow plans to restart at least some flows. Then, early grid data showed the first orders via the pipeline for Thursday — an indication of buyers’ expectations, though far from a guarantee flows will resume.

In any case, flows will be curbed — just as Europe needs gas to fill up storage. Instead, the EU is being forced to find dramatic energy savings. 

Mr Putin made clear that if a pipeline part that was caught up in sanctions isn’t returned to Russia, then the link will only work at 20% of capacity as soon as next week — as that’s when another part that’s now in Russia needs to go for maintenance. After frantic diplomatic efforts by Germany, the turbine is on its way home from Canada.

“If another comes, two will operate. If not, just one, so 30 million cubic meters will be pumped per day,” he told reporters after a summit in Iran. He wants the part back in Russia, along with all its paperwork, he said. Gazprom said  it’s yet to receive the correct documentation. 

Gas prices were little changed as traders struggled to make sense of Mr Putin’s comments. On the one hand, it’s positive as many in the market expected flows not to come back at all. But the conditionality just adds to the uncertainty.

Read More

EU proposes 15% cut in gas consumption until spring

“It’s absolutely clear that Moscow is cutting supplies for geopolitical reasons — it wants to create a European gas crisis this winter to bring Europe to its knees to the point where it cuts support to Ukraine,” said Tim Ash, a senior strategist at Bluebay Asset Management. 

At the moment no gas is flowing through the biggest pipeline to Europe because of maintenance, just as the continent is trying to refill its storage for winter. Before maintenance, gas was flowing at about 40% of Nord Stream 1's capacity. 

Russia has also curbed flows through other routes, such as via Ukraine. Nord Stream, the pipeline operator, said it’s sticking to its maintenance plan, and has no data yet on orders. Gazprom declined to comment on the order data. 

Bloomberg

More in this section

Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments as war hits economy Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments as war hits economy
Summer weather July 15th 2022 UK inflation rises to 9.4%, the highest rate since 1982
cash Irish household deposits remain elevated after Covid crisis
Nord Stream 1 pipeline#Energy PricesPlace: RussiaPerson: Vladimir Putin
<p>“The European Union faces the risk of further gas-supply cuts from Russia due to the Kremlin’s weaponization of gas exports, with almost half of our member states already affected by reduced deliveries,” the commission said Wednesday in a statement.</p>

EU proposes 15% cut in gas consumption until spring

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices