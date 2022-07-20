Putin signals Europe will get Russian gas again through Nord Stream 1 pipeline tomorrow

Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Europe is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume tomorrow when maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is set to end.

Mr Putin gave the clearest signal yet that Moscow plans to restart at least some flows. Then, early grid data showed the first orders via the pipeline for Thursday — an indication of buyers’ expectations, though far from a guarantee flows will resume.

In any case, flows will be curbed — just as Europe needs gas to fill up storage. Instead, the EU is being forced to find dramatic energy savings.

Mr Putin made clear that if a pipeline part that was caught up in sanctions isn’t returned to Russia, then the link will only work at 20% of capacity as soon as next week — as that’s when another part that’s now in Russia needs to go for maintenance. After frantic diplomatic efforts by Germany, the turbine is on its way home from Canada.

“If another comes, two will operate. If not, just one, so 30 million cubic meters will be pumped per day,” he told reporters after a summit in Iran. He wants the part back in Russia, along with all its paperwork, he said. Gazprom said it’s yet to receive the correct documentation.

Gas prices were little changed as traders struggled to make sense of Mr Putin’s comments. On the one hand, it’s positive as many in the market expected flows not to come back at all. But the conditionality just adds to the uncertainty.

“It’s absolutely clear that Moscow is cutting supplies for geopolitical reasons — it wants to create a European gas crisis this winter to bring Europe to its knees to the point where it cuts support to Ukraine,” said Tim Ash, a senior strategist at Bluebay Asset Management.

At the moment no gas is flowing through the biggest pipeline to Europe because of maintenance, just as the continent is trying to refill its storage for winter. Before maintenance, gas was flowing at about 40% of Nord Stream 1's capacity.

Russia has also curbed flows through other routes, such as via Ukraine. Nord Stream, the pipeline operator, said it’s sticking to its maintenance plan, and has no data yet on orders. Gazprom declined to comment on the order data.

