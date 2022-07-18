Pharmaceutical products fuel €4.5bn increase in exports

Ireland's total exports reached €18bn in May 2022, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

This is an increase of almost €4.5bn or 33% compared to the same month last year.

During the first five months of the year from January to May 2022, the value of goods exported rose by €21,937m to €88,126m. An increase of 33% from the same period in 2021.

The value of unadjusted goods imports was €12.8bn, this was an increase of €4 bn from the value of imports in May 2021.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products saw the largest increase, rising by €2,737m or 63% compared to May 2021.

The total value of medical and pharmaceutical product exports stood at €7,072m in May. This represents 39% of the value of total exports during the month.

The value of exports of professional, scientific and controlling apparatus also rose by €180m, up 33%, to a total value of €733m.

Meanwhile, exports of food and live animals rose by 28% to €1,302m.

There was also an increase in the value of exports of electrical machinery, apparatus, appliances and parts which rose by €200m to €1,239m.

Imports from Great Britain were €2bn in May 2022, while exports to Great Britain were €1.5bn.

Ciarán Counihan, statistician in the international trade in goods division, said: “The increases in goods exports were driven mainly by growth in the exports of medical and pharmaceutical products.

"Imports from Great Britain grew by 71% to €2bn in May 2022 compared with May 2021, driven mainly by increases in the imports of mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.

Mr Counihan added: "It should be noted that the large growth rate in imports from Great Britain is partly explained by the relatively low level of imports in May 2021. May 2021 was the fifth month in which customs documentation was required for trade with Great Britain, which impacted on our trade with Great Britain.”

Meanwhile, imports from Northern Ireland for the first five months of the year rose by €357m, up 23%, in comparison to the same period last year.

Exports to Northern Ireland for the period between January to May 2022 increased by €586m, a rise of 42%, compared to the same period in 2021.

The EU was the main source of imports, accounting for €3,458m, or 27% of total goods imports during May 2022 which is an increase of €40m compared to the same month last year,

The UK was the primary non-EU source of imports contributing to 19% of the value of imports. This was followed by the USA with 15% of imports and China which contributed to 12% of imports.