Gas demand up 11% in June from last year

Ireland's gas demand rose by 11% in June compared to the same month last year, according to figures released by Gas Networks Ireland.

Statistics revealed that, compared to last year, demand increased significantly for a number of sectors including retail, up 95%, air travel, an increase of 57% and leisure/sport arenas, up 47%.

Compared to the previous month, overall gas demand declined by only 3% during June. This was mainly driven by warmer weather contributing to a decline in gas needs for heating purposes.

During June, gas use from air travel fell significantly from May 2022, recording a decline of 80%.

Over the course of the month gas produced 57% of Ireland’s electricity demand, an increase of 3% from both May 2022 and June 2021.

The quantity of electricity generated through wind energy declined by 12% in June compared to May. However, it was one of the strongest Junes on record for wind energy electricity production, as it produced 30% of all electricity in Ireland.

Electricity produced by wind energy reached a peak of 77% during the month. However, due to the variable nature of renewable energy sources that are dependent on the weather wind energy electricity production also fell to just 1% of electricity generation at points in June.

During the month there were times when gas generated nearly 90% of Ireland's electricity. This peaked at 86% and never fell under 15%.

Coal contributed 5% in June the same proportion that it produced in May 2022.

During the first half of 2022 gas produced 45% of Ireland’s electricity. This is the same proportion as the first half of 2021.

Wind energy generated 36% of the State's electricity during the first 6 months of the year, up 2% from the same period in 2021.

Coal was responsible for producing 10% of electricity from January to June 2022, this marks an increase from 8% during the same period last year.

Brian Mullins, head of regulatory affairs, Gas Networks Ireland said: “In June, gas once again generated over half of Ireland’s electricity needs in the month. This continues the trend so far this year, as gas has been the primary source for electricity generation in five out of the first six months of 2022.”

“As we move further into the summer, we do not envisage any disruption to gas supply in the immediate future and we continue to monitor the evolving situation in terms of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Mr Mullins continued: "Ireland’s gas requirements continue to be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and Norway.”