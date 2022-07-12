Record exports from State-supported Irish companies

Despite Brexit, exports to the UK rose 15% last year
Record exports from State-supported Irish companies

Exports to the Eurozone increased by 10% last year, totalling €6.04bn and accounting for over one-fifth (22%) of total exports. File Pic: Larry Cummins

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 08:50
Alan Healy

Exports by Irish companies supported by Enterprise Ireland hit record levels increasing by 12% to a record €27.29bn last year.

It is the highest ever level of growth for such companies in export value while strong increases were experienced across almost all sectors and territories in 2021.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the changed trading relationship between the UK and Ireland over Brexit, exports to this market totalled €8.43bn. This marks a rise of 15% and the UK accounts for almost one-third (31%) of our export trade.

Exports to the Eurozone increased by 10% last year, totalling €6.04bn and accounting for over one-fifth (22%) of total exports. The next largest market was North America, which saw a 14% increase, bringing total exports to €4.87bn. This important market, our third largest, now accounts for 18% of total exports from Enterprise Ireland-supported companies.

Growth was seen across almost all economic sectors in 2021 and food exports increased by 6%, accounting for over €12.91bn or 47% of total exports.

Enterprise Ireland clients also recorded positive growth in the first half of 2022 including 561 new overseas contracts, 85% of which are outside the UK.


