Irish CFOs remain optimistic despite lingering threats to businesses

The majority of CFOs believe the current shortage of skills in the workplace is likely to pose a significant risk to businesses in the next year, a new survey found.

The survey also found that CFOs said businesses are trying to retain existing staff as they believe the skills are not readily available on the jobs market.

“At a time when talent is in short supply, it’s crucial that businesses provide flexible working environments and a culture of continual skills development, or they are in danger of losing experienced staff, or face recruiting difficulties,” said Daniel Gaffney, partner with Deloitte Ireland.

These are the views of Irish CFOs that took part in Deloitte’s bi-annual Europe-wide survey which had in total 1,300 CFO participants, 75 of which work with Irish businesses, based in 13 countries.

These CFOs work across multiple sectors including tourism, construction, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and transport.

Inflation and protocol uncertainty

In addition to a talent shortage, Irish CFOs said thatinflation and the uncertainty around the Northern Ireland Protocol are huge concerns for businesses currently.

CFOs around Europe believed, when asked during March 2022, that inflation would hit an average of 7.9% by March 2023.

At the time of publication of the survey, inflation had already risen to 7.5% in the EU suggesting that geopolitical and supply chain conditions are driving inflation at a rate faster than finance leaders can keep up.

Despite ongoing challenges, Irish CFOs predicted revenues and workforces will continue to grow in the next 12 months.

They are almost twice as confident as their peers around Europe when it comes to the financial prospects of their business, with 35% saying they are more optimistic compared to the EU average of 18%.

Meanwhile, a concern on the minds of CFOs is the growing complexity of the tax audit landscape.

“Despite current and future global tax issues, such as OECD reforms and BEPS measures making many of the headlines, Irish CFOs are still most concerned by practices surrounding engagement with tax authorities and an increasingly complex auditing landscape,” said Niall Glynn, partner with Deloitte Ireland.