Ireland's first large-scale renewable gas injection facility to be built in Cork

The announcement of the renewable gas facility comes as Gas Networks Ireland launches a €30m Green Renewable Agricultural Zero Emissions (GRAZE) renewable gas project
Ireland's first large-scale renewable gas injection facility to be built in Cork

Cathal Marley, Chief Executive, Gas Networks Ireland said: “Ireland’s national gas network must be repurposed to transport renewable biomethane and hydrogen at scale.

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 10:12
Emma Taggart

Ireland's first large-scale renewable gas injection facility is to be built in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork with construction expected to begin next summer.

The announcement of the renewable gas facility comes as Gas Networks Ireland launches a €30m Green Renewable Agricultural Zero Emissions (GRAZE) renewable gas project, which includes the construction of a central grid injection (CGI) facility.

The project is aimed at creating a new co-op style, sustainable farm-based renewable gas industry in the region. The renewable gas injection facility will be the main focus of the project.

When completed, it is expected that the facility will have the capability to inject enough biomethane to meet the requirements of up to 64,000 homes.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “This project shows how we can diversify our gas supplies, by speeding up the roll-out of renewable gases like biomethane. Projects such as this will reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels, which is especially important now in the context of the war in Ukraine. 

“It will contribute to our broader climate goals – of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050," he added.

Cathal Marley, Chief Executive, Gas Networks Ireland said: “Ireland’s national gas network must be repurposed to transport renewable biomethane and hydrogen at scale.

“Investing in biomethane in a large-scale manner has many benefits – both for the energy sector and Irish agriculture.

“It will create significant employment, with up to 6,500 new jobs, mainly in rural Ireland, and provide new income opportunities for local communities from the sale of biomethane, feedstock used to produce the renewable gas and also a highly effective organic bio-fertiliser digestate that is a by-product of the process," he added.

The GRAZE project is led by Gas Networks Ireland and is supported by more than €8.4m in funding from the climate action fund, as part of the Government’s national energy security framework.

Ireland’s first renewable gas injection point began operations in 2019 in Cush, Co Kildare.

Currently, the state does not have hydrogen on its gas network. However, it is believed that blends of up to 20% could be transported on the existing infrastructure today.

Read More

Tesla lays off about 200 autopilot workers, most of them hourly

More in this section

Oil traders seek cap as the market tightens Oil traders seek cap as the market tightens
No change in May retail sales amid increasing inflation No change in May retail sales amid increasing inflation
Labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite Covid-19 impact Labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite Covid-19 impact
<p>The Reichstag building in Germany, Berlin (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)</p>

German Debt Is Scooped Up After Inflation Shows Cooling Signs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices