Gallagher expands into Ireland through acquisition of INNOVU Insurance

INNOVU Insurance was established in 2018 and provides a variety of commercial and personal insurance products to its 45,000 customers across Ireland
Gallagher expands into Ireland through acquisition of INNOVU Insurance

Insurance giant Gallagher will take sole ownership of INNOVU Insurance

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 15:15
Emma Taggart

American insurance firm is expanding into the Irish market following the acquisition of INNOVU Insurance, it announced today.

INNOVU Insurance was established in 2018 and provides a variety of commercial and personal insurance products to its 45,000 customers across Ireland.

The firm, which was acquired for an undisclosed sum, is headquartered in Waterford, with offices across the country including in Limerick and Kerry.

INNOVU Insurance currently employs 135 people and has a gross written premium of around $65m (€61.7m).

Insurance giant Gallagher will take sole ownership of the company. INNOVU’s majority shareholder, private equity firm MML Capital Partners, exiting its investment after four years alongside other, smaller shareholders.

INNOVU Insurance has completed a number of successful mergers and acquisitions. The firm has acquired five Irish brokers since 2019, including Sheridan Insurances, Wexford Insurances, Goggin Insurance Brokers, Cullen Insurances and PE Kelly Insurances. 

Gallagher already has an extensive branch network across the UK, including Northern Ireland, and the acquisition of 

INNOVU is Gallaghers first on-the-ground presence in the Republic of Ireland. The firm currently has a wide branch network across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the transaction, Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher’s Retail Division, UK and Ireland, said: “The acquisition of INNOVU Insurance provides the perfect launch pad into Ireland." 

"I have been keen to establish a Gallagher presence in Ireland, and the impressive speed at which the business has grown and proven itself over the last four years is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach of its leadership team.”   

Ronan Foley, CEO of INNOVU Insurance, said: “We are absolutely delighted to become part of Gallagher. Our staff and leadership team have built an incredible business, and partnering with Gallagher provides us with the ideal platform to continue our ambitious plans for growth through a combination of organic and acquisition led expansion. 

"It was important to me that we found the right opportunity for our staff and I am delighted that we will be part of a global business that is focused on its people alongside its clients."

"We aim to establish Gallagher as the go-to broker in Ireland, and being able to draw on its global expertise and specialisms means we will be able to further support more businesses and individuals with their insurance and risk management needs," he added.

More in this section

Latest report shows house prices up nearly 11% Latest report shows house prices up nearly 11%
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Covid Vaccines For Children Under 5 Biden asks Congress for gas tax holiday to lower record pump prices
German Economy as Inflation Hits Five Decade High Euro zone business growth slumped in June as price hikes bite
<p>Overall UK inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9.1% and, according to the Bank of England. Picture: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg</p>

UK retail sales fall in May as cost-of-living squeeze tightens

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices