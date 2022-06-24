Gallagher expands into Ireland through acquisition of INNOVU Insurance

American insurance firm is expanding into the Irish market following the acquisition of INNOVU Insurance, it announced today.

INNOVU Insurance was established in 2018 and provides a variety of commercial and personal insurance products to its 45,000 customers across Ireland.

The firm, which was acquired for an undisclosed sum, is headquartered in Waterford, with offices across the country including in Limerick and Kerry.

INNOVU Insurance currently employs 135 people and has a gross written premium of around $65m (€61.7m).

Insurance giant Gallagher will take sole ownership of the company. INNOVU’s majority shareholder, private equity firm MML Capital Partners, exiting its investment after four years alongside other, smaller shareholders.

INNOVU Insurance has completed a number of successful mergers and acquisitions. The firm has acquired five Irish brokers since 2019, including Sheridan Insurances, Wexford Insurances, Goggin Insurance Brokers, Cullen Insurances and PE Kelly Insurances.

Gallagher already has an extensive branch network across the UK, including Northern Ireland, and the acquisition of

INNOVU is Gallaghers first on-the-ground presence in the Republic of Ireland. The firm currently has a wide branch network across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the transaction, Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher’s Retail Division, UK and Ireland, said: “The acquisition of INNOVU Insurance provides the perfect launch pad into Ireland."

"I have been keen to establish a Gallagher presence in Ireland, and the impressive speed at which the business has grown and proven itself over the last four years is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach of its leadership team.”

Ronan Foley, CEO of INNOVU Insurance, said: “We are absolutely delighted to become part of Gallagher. Our staff and leadership team have built an incredible business, and partnering with Gallagher provides us with the ideal platform to continue our ambitious plans for growth through a combination of organic and acquisition led expansion.

"It was important to me that we found the right opportunity for our staff and I am delighted that we will be part of a global business that is focused on its people alongside its clients."

"We aim to establish Gallagher as the go-to broker in Ireland, and being able to draw on its global expertise and specialisms means we will be able to further support more businesses and individuals with their insurance and risk management needs," he added.