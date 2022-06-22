Credit to SMEs increases marginally during first quarter

The Central Bank said credit to SMEs, which are considered to be businesses with 250 employees or less, increased by 0.4% over the quarter to over €18bn in its latest report examining lending in Q1.

Property-related lending now represents nearly 30% of Irish banks’ outstanding SME loan book, while what the Central Bank labels as "core lending" makes up around €13bn.

Meanwhile, net lending to SMEs stood at €78m in Q1, compared to a net flow of €179m during the same period last year.

Over the course of the year to end-March, SME repayments exceeded new lending by €280m. This series has shown negative growth since recording began in 2011. However, current declines are smaller compared to those seen throughout the series.

Gross new lending advanced to SMEs fell by 13% compared to the previous quarter, standing at a total of €959m during Q1.

Gross new lending to SMEs was €4bn over the year to end-March, the lowest volume of gross new lending to SMEs seen since the previous March.

Annual repayments by all SMEs decreased by 6% year-on-year to over €4bn. Quarterly estimated repayments for all SMEs were €881m, lower than previous quarters.

The Central Bank also reported that over the year to Q1, gross new lending to core SMEs totalled nearly €3bn, representing an annual decline of 0.7% or €19m.

Interest rates

In the first quarter, there was a slight increase in the weighted average interest rates for outstanding SME loans which increased by one basis point to 3.41%. However, on a year-to-year basis, there was a decline of nine basis points.

For new SME loan drawdowns, the interest rate fell by 13 basis points in Q1 to 3.68%. The Central Bank said in their report that this was the lowest quarterly interest rate since the series started.

The Central Bank also noted that the construction and business and administrative services sectors were charged higher than average interest rates.

Private sector

The total outstanding amount of credit to all Irish resident private-sector enterprises, comprising both SMEs and large enterprises, stood at €70bn at end-March.

Over the course of the quarter, credit advanced to core private-sector enterprises rose by €514m in net terms. Meanwhile, quarterly net lending to large core enterprises reported a large quarterly increase of €455m.

While lending rose there was a marked decline in private sector deposits.

During Q1 2022, all Irish private-sector enterprises saw a decline in deposits across a variety of sectors, falling by €5.5bn. Marking the largest quarterly decline within private-sector deposits since end-2014.

Declines were also seen in deposits from enterprises engaged in core sectors which fell by €1bn over the quarter.