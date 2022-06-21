Ireland and Denmark most expensive countries in the EU 

The figures from the EU statistics body revealed that prices in both Ireland and Denmark were 140% higher than the EU average.
Ireland was reported as having a high cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages at 119% of the EU average price level.

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 12:51
Emma Taggart

Ireland and Denmark have been ranked as the most expensive countries in the European Union (EU) for consumer goods and services during 2021 in a report released by Eurostat today.

The figures from the EU statistics body revealed that prices in both Ireland and Denmark were 140% higher than the EU average. In contrast, Romania and Bulgaria were reported to have the lowest price levels at 56%.

Eurostat found that the price level for restaurants and hotels was almost 3.4 times higher in the most expensive country than in the cheapest one. 

Price levels differed across Europe with Bulgaria and Romania reporting prices that were 46% and 54% of the EU average respectively. While price levels of 155% of the EU average were recorded in Denmark and 137% in Sweden.

Areas where there was less variation in price differences included clothing, personal transport and consumer electronics. For clothing, the price levels ranged from 76% of the average in Bulgaria to 134% in Denmark.

Eurostat reported that alcohol and tobacco had high levels of price variation among EU nations.

Ireland was revealed to have the highest price level for alcohol and tobacco at 205% of the EU average. This was followed by Finland and Sweden which had price levels of 173% and 136% respectively.

The lowest price levels for alcohol and tobacco were observed in Bulgaria, at 64% of the EU average, as well as Poland which had a price level of 72% of the EU average. 

Eurostat said that the large price variation seen for these goods was a result of differences in the taxation of these products.

Ireland was also reported as having a high cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages at 119% of the EU average price level. This was only surpassed by Luxembourg and Denmark which had price levels of 125% and 120% respectively.

The average price level index demonstrates the price level of a given country relative to another by dividing the purchasing power parities (PPPs) by the current nominal exchange rate.

