How will the Federal Reserve rate hike affect me?

The US Federal Reserve has been grabbing headlines over the past 24 hours, as news of the central banking system’s planned interest rate hike continues to reverberate.

But how does the move affect us here in Ireland? Here are some of the answers to the questions being asked this week.

What exactly is the Federal Reserve?

The Federal Reserve System is the central banking system of the US. It is often referred to as ‘the Fed’ and is often seen as one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world.

As well as conducting national monetary policy, the Federal Reserve supervises and regulates the country’s banks and is in charge of maintaining financial stability.

It does the latter by monitoring risks to the financial system and taking action to help ensure the system supports a healthy economy for US households.

The Federal Reserve has a board of seven members and is currently chaired by Jerome Powell.

Why is it in the news?

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve approved its largest federal funds rate increase since 1994, hiking the rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The federal funds rate is the target interest rate at which the Fed suggests commercial banks borrow and lend to each other overnight.

It was big news for the stock market. European shares fell following the news, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index down 1.5% by 8.40am this morning.

Al though, the New York Stock Exchange opened at 2.30pm Irish time, futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 were already slumping this morning.

Why did the Fed increase the rate?

The move, which was widely expected by analysts, was made in an effort to tackle the nation’s soaring inflation rate.

Consumer prices in the US surged to 8.6% in May, a four-decade high that defied expectations. The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%.

The US’ policymakers are hoping that by raising interest rates and thus making the cost of borrowing more expensive, prices will decrease and the economy can avoid a further downturn.

How will it affect consumers?

Although the federal funds rate is not the rate consumers pay directly, the announcement will affect the borrowing and saving rates for US households.

The cost of borrowing money will rise, especially when it comes to short-term borrowing. Credit cards have variable interest rates and experts expect these to jump in as little as one billing cycle.

Homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages may also be impacted quite quickly. Car loans and private student loans may also be affected.

Will it affect us here in Ireland?

While the increase won’t directly affect Ireland, it will have ripple effects around the world.

Some fear the US is heading toward a recession, and as we’ve learned in the past, a US recession usually means a global recession.

Inflation, as we know, is also not a US-centric problem. Ireland’s inflation rate hit 8.2% in May and the Government is trying to come up with ways to tackle the cost of living crisis.

As a member of the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) sets Ireland’s interest rates and unlike the Federal Reserve, it has long delayed hiking rates and currently has a borrowing rate below 0%.

The ECB called an emergency meeting before the Fed’s announcement yesterday to discuss the current market conditions, where it pledged to act against “resurgent fragmentation risks”.

The ECB has confirmed it will hike interest rates by a quarter of a point after its next monetary meeting on July 21 and further hikes are expected in September.

The 460,000 mortgage borrowers in Ireland who are on variable or tracker home loans will be impacted.

Any ECB rate hikes amounting to even 1% would add almost €2,000 a year to the annual cost of servicing a €300,000 mortgage.

Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank and the National Bank of Hungary both raised rates following the Fed’s announcement and the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by 1.25%, its highest level since early 2009, today.