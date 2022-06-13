Value of services decreased by nearly 7% in April

The value of services in April 2022 fell by 6.9% when compared to March 2022, revealed figures released by the Central Statistics (CSO) today.

The total volume of services declined by 3.1% in April 2022, when compared to the previous month.

Despite the overall declines the sectors accommodation and food service activities and other service activities recorded large monthly value increases, up 12.7% and 6% respectively.

While a variety of other industries recorded a decline in their monthly values. These included information and communication, down 14.2%, professional, scientific and technical activities, down 6.6% and administrative and support Service Activities, down 2.8%.

However, compared to April 2021 the value of services output was 23.1% higher in April this year. While the value of services in April 2022 was 16.6% higher than February 2020, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of sectors showed very large annual increases in value due to starting from a low base as a result of the public health restrictions that were in place at the time. The largest annual increases were in accommodation and food service activities which saw an increase of 218% and other service activities, up 103%. Transportation and storage also saw a significant increase of 41.3%.

The CSO stated that caution should be exercised when interpreting these increases, due to the fact that the comparison is with a very low base from a year ago when Level 5 restrictions were in force.

A variety of other sectors also showed an increase in value in comparison to the same period of the previous year. These include administrative and support service activities, up 17.5% as well as professional and scientific and technical activities which saw an increase of 17.1%. The sectors of information and communication and wholesale and retail trade experienced value increases of 16.9% and 11.7% respectively.

A number of sectors have recovered to their pre-pandemic values.

Commenting on the release, Stephanie Kelleher, Statistician in the Business Division, said: "The value of services in April 2022 was 16.6% higher than February 2020. The sectors to show an increase since February 2020 are Information and Communication (+35.7%), Wholesale and Retail Trade (+13.5%), Professional Scientific and Technical Activities (+2.4%) and Other Service Activities (+0.9%)."

However, there are various sectors that have yet to recover to pre-pandemic values.

The sectors that have recorded a decrease in activity since February 2020 are administrative and support service activities, which declined by -11.4%, accommodation and food service activities, down by -7.9%. and transportation and storage, down by 5.7%.