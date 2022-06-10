Case for linking Jobseeker's Benefit to previous pay but caution needed - ESRI

There is a coherent economic case for linking Jobseeker's Benefit for the recently unemployed to their previous earnings, new research released by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said today.

However, the report warns that such a change would give rise to a non-trivial cost and weaker financial work incentives unless capped or time-limited.

The current programme for Government suggests creating a link between previous earnings and the amount of jobseeker's benefit an individual is entitled to.

The ESRI stated that Ireland is one of the few countries in the European Union without a strong relationship between the unemployment benefit payment and the claimant’s previous level of earnings.

The publication said that creating such a relationship can provide a short-term cushion for those who become unemployed.

The research noted the costs of providing this link, detailing that if the rate of Jobseeker’s Benefit was equal to 60% of previous pay, with the maximum payment each week capped at €350, it would cost an estimated €280m more per annum.

Alternatively, keeping the income replacement rate at 60 per cent but increasing the maximum payment per week to 60% of the average weekly income, creating an effective cap of €460 per week, would cost an estimated €590m each year.

The ESRI research also found that there is at least as strong a case for making Maternity Benefit and Illness Benefit pay-related.

According to the ESRI, international evidence suggests that linking Maternity Benefit to previous earnings could help reduce the gender wage gap. Similarly, a reform to Illness Benefit could generate public health benefits, by incentivising the employee to stay home in cases of infectious diseases.

Theano Kakoulidou, one of the authors of the report said: “The linkage of unemployment payments to previous earnings could provide greater insurance for those who lose their job but requires non-trivial additional spending and worsens financial incentives to work."

"Maximum payment caps are needed so that the benefits from the reform are distributed in a more equitable manner," he added.