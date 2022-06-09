Donohoe rules out price controls to fight cost of living crisis

The Government is not considering price controls or price caps as part of any new measures in October to fight the cost of living crisis, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking at a Nama event, Mr Donohoe said that price caps wouldn't work well in an economy of Ireland's size, adding that such controls would have to be paid for by the exchequer.

He told reporters that the €2.4bn in measures that he had already introduced were "more effective" in protecting all households as well as vulnerable individuals.

Mr Donohoe said that the Government was funding excise duty cuts on energy from strong tax receipts.

And the next anti-inflation measures will be taken in October's budget, the minister insisted.

The remarks came as new figures showed Irish consumer price inflation climbed to 7.8% in May, the highest rate for 38 years, and after a meeting in Frankfurt of the European Central Bank that paves the way for a series of interest rate hikes starting from next month.

The move on interest rates by the ECB is designed to counter inflation as energy and food costs climb across the eurozone following the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Economists have in the past projected that Irish consumer price inflation will peak at 8% in the coming months.

May’s figures showed the effect of the war on Irish utility bills, as gas and electricity prices rose by annual rates of 57% and 41%, respectively.

In March, the Government cut the excise duties it levies on petrol and diesel at a cost to the exchequer of over €300m.

It meant that petrol prices were cut by 20 cents per litre and 15 cents were cut from the price of a litre of petrol.

However, petrol prices at forecourts have in recent weeks risen again in response to the sustained rise in global crude oil prices over previous weeks.

Government ministers have repeatedly said it won’t consider any new cost-of-living crisis package for households and businesses until the budget in October.

On Nama, its CEO Brendan McDonagh said the agency will deliver a total surplus to the exchequer over its lifetime of €4.5bn after posting a profit of €195m last year.

Nama is due to be wound down by 2025.

The CEO said Nama will help deliver a further 3,000 new homes. The agency also has 5,100 more homes with planning permissions lodged and 1,300 homes on sites that will be sold for development.

However, Mr McDonagh warned that delivering new homes out to 2025 could be "a challenge" should construction prices continue to increase rapidly.