Households save nearly 20% of income in first quarter of 2022

Households saved 19% of their income in the first quarter of the year, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show.

On average, households were saving nearly €1 for every €4 they spent during the first three months of the year.

Higher average earnings per worker and more people in work resulted in increased incomes. However, the rising income levels did not result in increased spending.

Increased prices, as opposed to rising consumption levels, resulted in the slight rise in current expenditure by households.

Peter Culhane, Statistician, CSO said: "At 19%, household saving in early 2022 was higher than the previous two quarters and almost twice its pre-COVID average.

"We are seeing a continual increase in incomes, which are now significantly higher than their pre-pandemic levels as more people are in work and the average wage is going up. This has not been matched by growth in spending, despite high inflation.

"These price rises in themselves as well as uncertainty caused by international events could have influenced decisions to spend or to save. Full reopening of society and businesses only came in the course of the first quarter which might also have affected spending," he added.

There was a slight rise in spending in the quarter.

According to the CSO, this increase was due to price inflation, rather than larger volumes of goods and services being consumed. The Consumer Price Index showed that prices were 5.8% higher in the quarter compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Figures released by the CSO today revealed that the annual inflation rate reached 7.8% in May, the highest level in 38 years.