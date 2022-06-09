British economic growth 'grinding to a halt' while DFS Furniture sees orders slowing

The grim outlook will add to fears that the UK is at risk of falling into recession as soaring prices eat into living standards for households
British economic growth 'grinding to a halt' while DFS Furniture sees orders slowing

DFS shares fell at one stage by 16% in London trade, as shares of other UK homeware and DIY retailers also declined.

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 11:31

British economic growth is grinding to a halt as the cost of the living crisis escalates, a leading business lobby has warned, while UK furniture retailer DFS said orders are slowing.                   

The British Chambers of Commerce predicted output will be barely higher in the fourth quarter than it was at the end of 2021, with consumers and businesses set to rein in spending as taxes climb and inflation rises toward 10%. 

“Our latest forecast indicates that the headwinds facing the UK economy show little sign of reducing, with continued inflationary pressures and sluggish growth,” said Alex Veitch, director of policy at the BCC, which represents tens of thousands of firms that together employ six million people.

The BCC said it sees the economy stagnating in the second and third quarters, and contracting slightly in the final three months of the year. For 2023 as a whole, GDP in Britain will grow just 0.6%, it said.

The grim outlook will add to fears that the UK is at risk of falling into recession as soaring prices eat into living standards for households. UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in April and is expected to peak in October. 

The forecasts are more downbeat than the average. On balance, economists expected growth to resume in the second half following a stagnant second quarter.

The BCC said consumer spending and business investment are set to grow less this year than previously forecast, and barely expand at all in 2023. Mr Veitch said the downgrade to corporate spending was “especially concerning” and urged the British government to take urgent action to incentivize investment.

Meanwhile, DFS Furniture has said that order volumes are falling as shoppers put off large purchases amid a UK cost-of-living crisis.

The UK-based company said customers have been placing fewer orders since April and that the slowdown, coupled with ongoing supply chain problems, led to lower-than-expected volumes in the fiscal fourth quarter. The shares fell at one stage by 16% in London trade, as shares of other UK homeware and DIY retailers also declined.

Read More

UK house-building slows to weakest since May 2020 - PMI

“The slower last couple of months of trading in most big-ticket sectors has caught up with the sofa market leader, DFS,” Peel Hunt analysts led by Jonathan Pritchard wrote in a note. The UK furniture market has seen a change in demand patterns with recent data from Barclaycard suggesting a reduction in transactions in April. 

Separately, British online electricals retailer AO World will close its business in Germany. Having launched a strategic review of the business in January, AO concluded closure was the best course of action. 

"This decision was based on the continuing deterioration in the outlook for the German business, as well as the board's responsibilities to shareholders and other stakeholders," AO said. 

Bloomberg and Reuters

More in this section

Shock of War Threatens Lasting Consequences on Global Economy Shock of war threatens lasting impact on global economy
Japan Toyota Electric and hybrid vehicles make up over 20% of car sales 
Estate Agents Signage Irish mortgage rates well above Eurozone average
#Cost of livingPlace: UKOrganisation: British Chambers of CommerceOrganisation: DFS
<p>Already hard-pressed Irish families could end up paying an average of €2,000 extra per year to repay their mortgages if the ECB raises rates by a full percentage point. Stock picture</p>

Irish households likely to pay €80 more per month as ECB plans to raise mortgage rates

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices