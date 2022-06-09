Irish households to pay more as ECB plans to raise mortgage rates

A momentous gathering of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday will start the countdown for rate hikes that will likely add €80 a month to the mortgage repayments for up to 740,000 Irish households.

At its meeting in Frankfurt, the ECB is expected to roll back much of its huge bond-buying support programme and pave the way for the first of two summer rate hikes — in July and September — in moves that will likely add significantly to the costs of Irish borrowers.