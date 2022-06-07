Zelenskyy urges the West to double down on 'efficient' sanctions        

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to double down on "efficient" sanctions to help push Russia to allow Ukrainian grain ships to export to world markets.

Speaking by video to a Financial Times conference, the Ukraine leader said that world leaders should discuss a full embargo on Russian oil and gas "otherwise time will be on the side" of the Kremlin.

"Certain sanctions have turned out to be every efficient. They have dealt a severe blow to the Russian economy and we need to continue in this same spirit," Mr Zelenskyy said, referring to the access by some Russian banks to the international banking messaging and payments authorisation system, Swift.

The president said that the Russian invasion and blockage of its ports was threatening Asia and Africa and the potential knock-on migration to Europe.

Ukraine is the world's fourth-largest grains exporter and has made proposals to the UN for a maritime corridor. Experts have said such a corridor would require demining of the sea ports still available to Ukraine.

Separately, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food, Taras Vysotskyi said Ukraine will only be able to export a maximum 2m tonnes of grains a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country's Black Sea ports.

Ukraine is trying to export its vast stores of grain by road, river and rail to help to avert a global food crisis, but these routes face severe capacity constraints. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the country was able to export up to six million tonnes of grains a month.

Since shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports stopped, more than 20m tonnes of grain are stuck in the country's silos.

"I think we reached the limit. The biggest amount we can export is about 2m tonnes a month," Mr Vysotskyi, speaking via video link, told participants at an International Grains Council conference in London.

He said even if Russia's port blockade is lifted Ukraine would need about six months to demine the waters around its Black Sea ports, meaning the world will remain short of grains for some time.

Global wheat prices hit record highs in March and the surge in food prices has triggered protests across developing countries, as well as contributing to an acceleration in headline inflation rates throughout the world.

Russia has said it wants western sanctions lifted as part of the deal and has accused Ukraine of mining its own waters.

Turkey is, meanwhile, coordinating with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan to restart grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

However, prospects of a breakthrough appear uncertain as fighting continues in Ukraine, and Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for disrupting global food supplies.

Ukraine's grain, oilseed, and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month to 1.743m tonnes but the volumes are still below the exports in May 2021.

The IMF has said governments fighting soaring food and fuel prices should target aid to vulnerable citizens.

