Multinationals see growth while domestic businesses shrink 

Multinationals see growth while domestic businesses shrink 

Apple is one of several multinational companies based in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 11:29
Cáit Caden and Emma Taggart

The growth of multinationals in Ireland overshadowed the contracture of smaller firms during the first quarter of 2022.

New statistics show that GDP increased by almost 11% in the first quarter while GNP, which represents domestic business, fell by 0.4%.

“Growth continued in the more globalised sectors of the economy in Q1 with industry increasing by 15% and the information and communication sector growing by 4%,” said CSO’s assistant director general Jennifer Banim.

Construction, which falls into GNP, was one areas that contracted by almost 4% in Q1. Construction is also battling with inflation pressures as the cost of raw materials has risen in recent months according to the CSO.

Multinational dominated sectors grew by 14% in the quarter while sectors focused on the domestic market increased by 8%.

The statistics from the CSO show that GDP growth is not an accurate indication of Ireland’s economic health. For example, the majority of SMEs say they will need to access additional funding this year, according to research by financial services firm Bibby.

The growth in GDP was “driven significantly by an increase of 5% in exports of goods and services”, said Ms Banim.

Meanwhile, Modified Domestic Demand, a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government and investment spending, decreased by 1% in Q1.

Elsewhere, personal spending on goods and services also decreased by 0.7% in Q1. Investment in capital formation decreased by 40% in the quarter, which is explained by a fall in investment in intellectual property products when compared to Q4 2021.

More in this section

Countdown to ECB interest rate hike starts getting serious next week Countdown to ECB interest rate hike starts getting serious next week
Markets May Be Too Hawkish on ECB Tightening, RBC and Citi Say ECB seen shunning half-point hike for smaller moves from July
Lorry driver shortage Tax receipts boom in May defying fears consumers would cut back spending
<p>Unlocking the jobs potential trapped in the inertia of the euro zone’s third-biggest economy is one of the few options available to fight the consequences of a demographic decline so stark that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has warned the country risks having no people left.</p>

Italy is held back by 2.6m people who have given up on work

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices