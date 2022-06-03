Multinationals see growth while domestic businesses shrink 

The growth of multinationals in Ireland overshadowed the contracture of smaller firms during the first quarter of 2022.

New statistics show that GDP increased by almost 11% in the first quarter while GNP, which represents domestic business, fell by 0.4%.

“Growth continued in the more globalised sectors of the economy in Q1 with industry increasing by 15% and the information and communication sector growing by 4%,” said CSO’s assistant director general Jennifer Banim.

Construction, which falls into GNP, was one areas that contracted by almost 4% in Q1. Construction is also battling with inflation pressures as the cost of raw materials has risen in recent months according to the CSO.

Multinational dominated sectors grew by 14% in the quarter while sectors focused on the domestic market increased by 8%.

The statistics from the CSO show that GDP growth is not an accurate indication of Ireland’s economic health. For example, the majority of SMEs say they will need to access additional funding this year, according to research by financial services firm Bibby.

The growth in GDP was “driven significantly by an increase of 5% in exports of goods and services”, said Ms Banim.

Meanwhile, Modified Domestic Demand, a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government and investment spending, decreased by 1% in Q1.

Elsewhere, personal spending on goods and services also decreased by 0.7% in Q1. Investment in capital formation decreased by 40% in the quarter, which is explained by a fall in investment in intellectual property products when compared to Q4 2021.