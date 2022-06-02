ECB’s Villeroy says inflation is too strong and too broad

The European Central Bank must pare back stimulus as inflation is too strong and too broad, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

In a speech at an economics conference in Paris, the Bank of France chief said that even a measure of core inflation -- which strips out the impact of surging prices of food and energy -- is above the ECB’s 2% target after reaching 3.8% in May. He said the central bank’s meeting next week will be “decisive” in setting out a response.