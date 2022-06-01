Construction activity remains below pre-pandemic levels

Output in building and construction declined by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2022 figures from the Central Statistics Office show
On an annual basis, volume increased by 23.0% in first quarter of 2022. Much of this increase can be attributed to the public health restrictions that were in place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 13:10
Emma Taggart

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today revealed that activity in the construction sector in the first quarter of the year continues to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Output in building and construction declined by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the final quarter of 2021, figures from the CSO show.

However, on an annual basis, volume increased by 23.0% in the first quarter of 2022. Much of this increase can be attributed to the public health restrictions that were in place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The volume of production in construction in the residential sector rose by 2.8% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, both the civil engineering sector and the non-residential sector experienced declines in construction between quarters. The civil engineering sector experienced the largest quarterly decrease at 11.8% in the seasonally adjusted volume index, while the non-residential sector experienced a 1.7% fall.

 

Overall, there was a 2.2% quarterly decline in the volume of production in all sectors of building and construction, while on an annual basis a 36.5% increase was recorded.

Sorcha O'Callaghan, statistician in the CSO business statistics division, said: "The volume of production in construction decreased by 2.4% in quarter 1 2022 compared with quarter 4 2021 on a seasonally adjusted basis. On an annual basis, volume increased by 23.0% in quarter 1 2022. 

"Non-essential construction sites were closed in early quarter 1 2021 and reopened in a phased manner in quarter 2 2021. This should be kept in mind while interpreting the annual sectoral changes," she added.

The construction industry has sought to combat delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic however, rising costs and supply chain issues have resulted in issues for many construction companies.

Most recent figures from the CSO show an increase of more than 20% in the price of structural steel between March and April this year.

Unemployment rate falls to pre-Covid levels

