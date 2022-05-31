Household deposits increase to almost €1.2bn in April

Figures released by the Irish Central Bank today showed that household deposits increased by almost €1.2 billion in April 2022.

The Money and Banking statistics published by the Irish Central Bank revealed that the annual growth rate has declined from the highs of 13.2% seen in February 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 6.2% annual growth in household deposits recorded in April was similar to the pre-pandemic period in late 2019.

Lending to Irish households declined by €186m in April 2022. The fall in lending was largely due to decreases in outstanding loans for house purchases, where repayments exceeded new drawdowns by €216m.

The figures also showed that mortgage lending remains positive in annual terms. Over the past 12 months, new drawdowns exceeded repayments by €598m. The annual growth rate in outstanding loans for house purchases was 0.9% at the end of April, maintaining the positive growth recorded since late 2017.

Meanwhile, consumer lending increased by €63m over the course of the month. Similarly, annual growth in consumer loans continues to rise, up by €316m or 2.8%, in the year to end-April 2022.

The principal driver of the annual increase in household deposits continues to be overnight deposits, this includes current accounts. In contrast, declines have been observed in the holdings of longer-term savings accounts.

Lending to non-financial corporations (NFCs) reached €343m in April. On an annual basis, the growth rate was 5% as NFC loan drawdowns exceeded repayments by over €1.5bn.

During April, deposits from NFCs rose by almost €1.2bn. Over the past year, NFC deposits have increased by over €6.5bn, resulting in an annual growth rate of 9.3%.

The annual growth rate of deposits from NFCs has now been positive since 2012. However, the rate has fallen significantly from 20.9% recorded in November 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was a 3.5% increase in total bank lending to Irish resident sectors, in the year to end-April 2022. Such an increase was primarily generated by a rise in lending to monetary financial institutions.

Deposits from the Irish resident private sector maintained strong inflows, recording an annual growth 7.8% by the end of April. Irish resident households remain the largest contributing sector to deposits on banks’ aggregate balance sheet.

The statistics also revealed that, during April, there was a slight decrease in the Irish-resident banks’ outstanding borrowing from the Central Bank as part of Eurosystem monetary policy operations. The outstanding borrowing is now recorded as just under €21.4bn.