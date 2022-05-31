Irish consumer prices jump as eurozone inflation reignites ECB rate hike fears

Consumer prices across the eurozone climbed to 8.1% in May, reigniting the debate about whether the European Central Bank will be forced to hike interest rates this summer
Ireland’s annual inflation in May was estimated at 8.2%, up from 7.3% in the previous month.

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:47
Eamon Quinn

Irish inflation climbed to over 8.2% in May and consumer prices across the eurozone rose by a record, reigniting the debate about whether the European Central Bank will be forced to hike interest rates this summer more aggressively than it apparently wants.

Consumer prices across the eurozone climbed to 8.1%, up from 7.4% in April, as energy and food costs due to the war in Ukraine contributed most to driving prices higher, according to the so-called flash or early estimate by Eurostat.

Ireland’s annual inflation in May was estimated at 8.2%, up from 7.3% in the previous month, and close to the eurozone average. Estonia had the highest inflation in May at just over 20%, and Malta the lowest at 5.6%.

The ECB will be closely watching the latest figures as a debate rages between doves and hawks in the central bank about how quickly to hike interest rates to counter inflation.

ECB officials, including president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane – the former governor at the Central Bank of Ireland, have signalled for some time that the bank will increase rates after meetings in July and September.

Markets are betting that the ECB will have hiked rates by over 1% by the end of the year -- which will drive up the cost of mortgages and business lending.

The flash estimates by Eurostat are based on a harmonised basket of goods and services that makes inflation easier to compare across the eurozone.

The harmonised inflation rates have in the past run slightly higher than the country-specific measures, which in Ireland’s case under the CSO’s consumer price index was at 7% in April.

Many economists have projected Irish consumer price inflation will peak in the summer months at around 8% and then ease back.

However, Irish inflation is still projected to remain at relatively elevated levels through 2023, according to forecasts.

